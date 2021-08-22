1963 Chevrolet Impala Survived the Test of Time, Original V8 Proves Immortal

The ’63 Impala came to life with only subtle mechanical changes as compared to its predecessor, and the engine lineup remained pretty much the same as before, with the GM brand once again trying to offer a little bit of something for every potential buyer.
The Impala lineup was therefore available with both economical and more powerful engine options, starting with the base 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder developing 140 horsepower.
The base V8 was once again the 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower, while those who wanted a little bit more adrenaline could go for the 327 (5.4-liter) small-block, available this year with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
But on the other hand, the icing on the cake for model year 1963 was the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The ’63 Impala that we have here does come with a V8 under the hood, but on the other hand, no other specifics have been provided on the powertrain. So while we do know it’s still running, eBay seller bralsh0 hasn’t shared any information as to whether it needs any major fixes or if the engine has already been rebuilt.
But as you can figure out yourselves by simply browsing the photo gallery, this ’63 Impala doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, and this isn’t really a big surprise. The car looks like it’s been sitting for a while, and the 29,000 miles (close to 47,000 km) on the clock proves the Impala has most likely been garaged for a long time.
The mileage is said to be original, and so is pretty much everything else on the car. But of course, it still requires some pretty big fixes, including inside where the door panels seem to be missing. There’s also some rust on the doors, though a visual inspection should help a potential buyer figure out if it’s just on the surface or it has already gone through the metal.
As for the price of this Impala, the seller hopes to get $6,500, though, at the first glance, this is a little bit too ambitious given the missing parts and the current condition of the car. The good news is the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone is interested in another deal.
