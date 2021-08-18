Helio’s HE3 Series Travel Trailers: So Light It Can Be Towed Behind a Motorcycle

5 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS, Bel Air 327 Rotting Away in a Yard Beg to Get Back on the Road

4 Two 1962 Chevrolet Impalas, One Gorgeous And One Tossed Aside, Flex Undeniable Muscle

2 This 1964 Impala SS Was Owned by a Chevrolet Mechanic, New V8 Installed

1 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Left to Rot in a Trailer, Mysterious V8 Inside

More on this:

Buy One, Get One Free: Complete 1962 Chevrolet Impala Comes Alongside Struggling Brother

In case you’re wondering what’s better than a 1962 Chevrolet Impala, the answer might be sitting right in front of your eyes. 23 photos



So theoretically, you’re getting two



And at the same time, there’s a chance some parts are missing from this one as well, as the seller hasn’t provided any specifics in this regard.



On the other hand, the main



Because judging from the photos included in the listing (and also part of our gallery here), this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a while, and obviously, this comes with a series of other concerns, including how much damage the rust ended up causing to the floors and in the trunk.



But at the end of the day, this BOGO deal is too interesting not to check it out, especially given the starting bid in the auction is quite low. The seller expects to get at least $2,000 for both cars, and given it’s a no reserve auction, whoever sends the top bid is free to take the car home.



It remains to be seen how high the price ends up going, as the auction is set to come to an end in some 6 days. Because what we have here is a BOGO deal that you can’t find too often. eBay user ginadylan is selling a 1962 Chevrolet Impala together with another Impala that can be used specifically for parts if what you’re planning is a full restoration.So theoretically, you’re getting two Impalas for the price of one, though as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the parts car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape.And at the same time, there’s a chance some parts are missing from this one as well, as the seller hasn’t provided any specifics in this regard.On the other hand, the main 1962 Impala is “very complete,” we’re being told, so technically, you may not need to replace too many parts on it. There’s a 283 V8 under the hood, but once again, all specifics are missing, so we can’t tell for sure if the engine is still working or not or it’s locked up from sitting.Because judging from the photos included in the listing (and also part of our gallery here), this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a while, and obviously, this comes with a series of other concerns, including how much damage the rust ended up causing to the floors and in the trunk.But at the end of the day, this BOGO deal is too interesting not to check it out, especially given the starting bid in the auction is quite low. The seller expects to get at least $2,000 for both cars, and given it’s a no reserve auction, whoever sends the top bid is free to take the car home.It remains to be seen how high the price ends up going, as the auction is set to come to an end in some 6 days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.