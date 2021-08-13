1965 Chevrolet Impala SS, Bel Air 327 Rotting Away in a Yard Beg to Get Back on the Road

5 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for 37 Years Is Back, V8 Starts Rights Up

Cars rotting away in junkyards typically produce an intense feeling of sadness or pity, especially if the rusted metal comes from classics that could end up being worth thousands of dollars if restored. 17 photos



There are two vehicles ready for a second chance, both of them 1965



The first one is a ’65 Impala SS that was born with a 327 engine and an automatic transmission under the hood. While we’re not being provided with any specifics about the engine, don’t expect to find any good news under the hood, especially considering the overall condition of the car.



It’s pretty clear both these Chevys don’t come in their best shape, and the



The Bel Air, on the other hand, comes in much better shape, and the seller too says they “drove the car from Simi Valley several years ago.” The 327 under the hood is paired with a manual transmission, but once again, no specifics have been shared on their condition.



But given the Bel Air has been driven recently, there is a chance it’d be easier to restore, though it’s important to know the owner has listed this Chevy as a “parts car.”



