1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for 37 Years Is Back, V8 Starts Rights Up

The 1964 Chevrolet Impala included an already familiar mix of six-cylinder and V8 engines, as the GM brand wanted to make sure the refreshed series can target more customers with a choice of both economical and powerful powertrains.
Just like before, the standard engine was the 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder that offered only 140 horsepower, so obviously the purpose of this unit was to let people drive an Impala even if they weren’t necessarily interested in the power under the hood.
Those who were could choose from a wide array of V8 units, starting with the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire and ending with the 409 (6.7-liter), which returned to the Impala family with three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower. The 425 hp was the only version that came with twin four-barrel carburetors.
The Impala that we have here also flexes this high-performance 409, and more impressive is that it started right up after the car got cleaned up. According to eBay seller ginadylan, the Chevy has been sitting since 1984, so without a doubt, an engine starting so easily is definitely good news for someone planning a full restoration.
What’s not good news, on the other hand, is the overall condition of the car. As you could easily figure out from the photos in the gallery, the Impala requires a full restoration, and the body has clearly seen better days. The seller themselves claim most body panels need to be repaired or replaced completely, and the floor must be patched.
Obviously, this is a project car in all regards, but given it’s almost complete and has never been restored, it’s a very good candidate for someone planning to bring it back to factory specifications.
As for the price of the car, only the Internet can decide it, but the eBay auction posted online starts at $8,900. Given it’s a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the highest offer can take the car home.
