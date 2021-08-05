25K-Mile 1965 Chevrolet Impala Spent Years in Storage, Still Ravishing

1965 was the year when the Chevrolet Impala officially earned its place in automotive history books thanks to a totally impressive market performance.
The GM brand sold over 1 million units in the United States alone, with the Impala therefore becoming the first car in the country to reach this milestone.
And in case you’re wondering what made the 1965 Impala such a hot seller, just check out the example that we have here. Because at the first glance, this is the best look you can get at the ’65 Impala, as this model has never been restored, is still all original, and comes in a condition that certainly catches everybody’s attention.
eBay seller carmen9967 says this Impala spent years in storage after the original owner parked it at some point in the fall of 1974. The car, however, has recently been pulled from the garage and given a repaint, as some moisture that was formed under the cover affected the paint here and there.
The repaint, however, has been done according to factory specifications, so the car features the correct Ermine white finish it came with back in 1965 when it rolled off the assembly lines.
At this point, the Impala only features two rust holes in the trunk, but other than that, almost everything outside and inside is in impressive shape.
The seller says the car was ordered by someone who was in Vietnam serving, and the original documents are still around, along with the build sheet and the owner’s manual.
As for what’s hiding under the hood, power comes from a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and of course, it runs just fine. Several fixes have been made recently, so the car now sports a new fuel filter, water pump, and radiator. The odometer indicates a little over 25,000 miles (40,000 km), of course, all original.
Without a doubt, this is one of the nicest ’65 Impalas we’ve seen lately, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going. The top offer at the time of writing is $12,100, but the reserve is yet to be met.
And in case you’re wondering what made the 1965 Impala such a hot seller, just check out the example that we have here. Because at the first glance, this is the best look you can get at the ’65 Impala, as this model has never been restored, is still all original, and comes in a condition that certainly catches everybody’s attention.
eBay seller carmen9967 says this Impala spent years in storage after the original owner parked it at some point in the fall of 1974. The car, however, has recently been pulled from the garage and given a repaint, as some moisture that was formed under the cover affected the paint here and there.
The repaint, however, has been done according to factory specifications, so the car features the correct Ermine white finish it came with back in 1965 when it rolled off the assembly lines.
At this point, the Impala only features two rust holes in the trunk, but other than that, almost everything outside and inside is in impressive shape.
The seller says the car was ordered by someone who was in Vietnam serving, and the original documents are still around, along with the build sheet and the owner’s manual.
As for what’s hiding under the hood, power comes from a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and of course, it runs just fine. Several fixes have been made recently, so the car now sports a new fuel filter, water pump, and radiator. The odometer indicates a little over 25,000 miles (40,000 km), of course, all original.
Without a doubt, this is one of the nicest ’65 Impalas we’ve seen lately, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going. The top offer at the time of writing is $12,100, but the reserve is yet to be met.