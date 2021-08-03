Once-Gorgeous 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Ignorance Can Do to a Legend

In tip-top shape, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS is without a doubt a genuine head-turner, and it’s not just us saying this but also those who saw the car rolling off the assembly lines and hitting the shelves 57 years ago. 23 photos



And clearly, the Super Sport had a major contribution to the total sales of the Impala for model year 1964, with



The GM brand, however, wanted the Super Sport to be the right choice for pretty much everybody out there. And this is why the Impala SS could even be ordered with a six-cylinder unit, even though for many people, this made almost no sense at all.



On the other hand, most people obviously went for a V8, and the lineup included plenty of options in this regard. The base engine was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower, but the most popular choice ended up becoming the 327 (5.4-liter), which was offered with 250 or 300 horsepower.



Needless to say, the engine that really matched the SS DNA was the 409 (6.7-liter), which could develop as much as 425 horsepower in the top configuration.



But none of these seem to matter on the 1964 Impala SS that we have here and which was posted online by eBay seller



Because the car looks like it’s been sitting way too many years in the same place, probably under the clear sky, with the rust obviously taking its toll and transforming a legend into a rust bucket that doesn’t seem to cost more than a new iPhone.



Anyone brave enough to try a restoration process would have plenty of work to do, and while we’re not being told how original and complete the



Other than that, seeing a 1964 Impala SS in such a poor condition is painful, to say the least, and it once again shows that



Good luck convincing your wife this Impala is worth more than $1,000! Because yes, the 1964 Impala SS was a hit from the very beginning, with sales of this model year surpassing 185,000 units, up from around 150,000 units a year before.And clearly, the Super Sport had a major contribution to the total sales of the Impala for model year 1964, with Chevrolet eventually going very close to shipping 900,000 units before launching the 1965 generation.The GM brand, however, wanted the Super Sport to be the right choice for pretty much everybody out there. And this is why the Impala SS could even be ordered with a six-cylinder unit, even though for many people, this made almost no sense at all.On the other hand, most people obviously went for a V8, and the lineup included plenty of options in this regard. The base engine was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower, but the most popular choice ended up becoming the 327 (5.4-liter), which was offered with 250 or 300 horsepower.Needless to say, the engine that really matched the SS DNA was the 409 (6.7-liter), which could develop as much as 425 horsepower in the top configuration.But none of these seem to matter on the 1964 Impala SS that we have here and which was posted online by eBay seller esteladra54 . As you could easily tell by simply browsing the photo gallery, this Impala has been turned into a nearly useless pile of metal by age, rust, and last but not least, by someone’s ignorance.Because the car looks like it’s been sitting way too many years in the same place, probably under the clear sky, with the rust obviously taking its toll and transforming a legend into a rust bucket that doesn’t seem to cost more than a new iPhone.Anyone brave enough to try a restoration process would have plenty of work to do, and while we’re not being told how original and complete the Impala still is, worth highlighting is the 327 and the 4-speed transmission are both still there.Other than that, seeing a 1964 Impala SS in such a poor condition is painful, to say the least, and it once again shows that some people shouldn’t be allowed to buy cars Good luck convincing your wife this Impala is worth more than $1,000!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.