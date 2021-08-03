Three 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Found in a Barn, Fourth One Hiding in the Bushes

If you’re a fan of the classic Impala, then the barn find you’re about to read about is likely to blow your mind. Because someone has recently come across not just one, not two, not three, but four different 1958 Chevrolet Impalas, all still said to be complete.
We know what you’re thinking, this can’t be true. But this Craigslist seller claims his barn has served as the home of three separate 1958 Chevrolet Impala hardtops, while a fourth one looks like it’s been parked outside in the bushes.
The owner says the cars are still complete, but as you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, it’ll be up to the buyer to put them back together.
Because as it turns out, someone has removed most of the parts for God knows why, so in theory, while everything is still there, you just have to reassemble the cars just like you’d be playing with some grown-up LEGO.
The seller says one of the Impalas can be used for parts, though it’s not exactly clear which one. We’re guessing it’s the car parked in the bushes, possibly because with all the vegetation around, it has turned into a rust bucket that can hardly be saved.
Other than that, very little has been disclosed about this mysterious yet surprising discovery, though the seller says they’re selling not only all four cars as a package but also separately if someone wants to get just one of them. Pricing starts at $7,500, and the full Impala lineup can be yours for $39,500.
Without a doubt, this is a massive discovery, especially because it includes four separate first-year Impalas. 1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate came to be, with Chevrolet originally offering it as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, so it goes without saying not a lot of them got to see the daylight (various sources claim between 100,000 and 130,000 units came with an Impala nametag in 1958).
And yet, four of them are parked on this man’s property.
