This 1968 Chevrolet Impala Is a Nightmare to Restore, Still a Gorgeous Sight

Say what you want about the 1968 Impala, but you must admit it was a pretty beautiful car, as it was mostly based on its predecessor but with subtle refinements in many areas that matter, such as the front ends and the interiors.
This is also the reason the ’68 Impala sold like hotcakes after two years of decline, with Chevrolet eventually shipping more than 710,000 units, up more than 61,000 units versus 1967.
The engine lineup included both economic choices, such as the 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder, as well as V8 monsters, as it’s the case of the top-of-the-range 427 (7.0-liter) that developed no less than 385 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here was born with a 396 (6.5-liter) under the hood, but as eBay seller buyemallbill puts it, this engine is long gone due to a reason that hasn’t been disclosed. On the other hand, the Impala now comes with a 427 in charge of putting the wheels in motion, as well as with a 4-speed transmission carried-over from a Chevrolet Corvette.
Without a doubt, restoring this Impala will be quite a challenge, and you can easily tell this is the case by simply checking out the photo gallery in this article.
The car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, and there’s plenty of rust the buyer will have to deal with, including the floors. These would require serious patching, and without a doubt, there’s plenty of rust in other areas not seen in the photos, so make sure you inspect the car in person before committing to a purchase.
Clearly, this Impala will be a challenge to restore, but eventually, it could end up becoming quite a head-turner. The only question is whether it’s worth the effort from a financial perspective, especially as the car is already rather expensive. The buyer is asking $9,500 for the car, but some other offers might be considered as well.
