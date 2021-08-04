This Old Farm Is Chevrolet Impala Heaven, 1964 SS Found Hiding in the Shed

Is it just me or Chevrolet Impala classics are popping out of barns and fields more often than they used to? Remember the four 1958 Impalas that were just taken out of a barn and listed on Craiglist? Well, someone else recently discovered a flock of 1960s models resting their bones on a farm, including a 1964 Super Sport hidden in a shed.
These cars were actually spotted at a couple of farms that include large fields packed with old vehicles. Their owners must have been buying wrecks for years now and they seem to have an affinity for Chevrolets. It's not just Impalas though. These fields also include several 1960s trucks and I spotted a couple of vans too, but the bowtie-badged full-size seems to dominate the landscape.
On top of the rusty examples left out in the fields, including coupes and four-door sedans, there's also a convertible model in solid condition. The latter rests under a tarp in a barn and it's probably the only Impala here that's still working.
But the coolest discovery in the video below is the 1964 Super Sport found hiding in a shed. Tucked away behind all sorts of junk, this rare performance coupe looks like it's been sitting for quite a while. But while the factory paint has faded away, the chrome trim doesn't look half bad and the body panels are as straight as they get. And it still includes the iconic "SS" badges on the trunk lid and the fenders.
Sadly, most of the car is covered and it's stored in a way that prevents access to the front end. It would have been interesting to be able to take a peek under the hood. While Chevy advertised the Impala SS as a performance model, not all of them were available with high-powered V8s.
1964 was the first year when the SS became a stand-alone model and the base version came with a six-cylinder mill good for only 140 horsepower. The base V8 was a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire rated at 195 horses, but Chevy also offered a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) mill with 250 or 300 horsepower. Things became a lot more interesting with the massive 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) V8, available with either 340, 400, or 425 horsepower.
While we don't know what's under the hood, it's still a cool find. One that definitely deserves to be saved. Unfortunately, the owner of the farm isn't willing to let it go, so it looks like it might spend a few more years in that shed. Hopefully, he'll put it back on its feet soon or sell it to someone who is willing to restore it.
On top of the rusty examples left out in the fields, including coupes and four-door sedans, there's also a convertible model in solid condition. The latter rests under a tarp in a barn and it's probably the only Impala here that's still working.
But the coolest discovery in the video below is the 1964 Super Sport found hiding in a shed. Tucked away behind all sorts of junk, this rare performance coupe looks like it's been sitting for quite a while. But while the factory paint has faded away, the chrome trim doesn't look half bad and the body panels are as straight as they get. And it still includes the iconic "SS" badges on the trunk lid and the fenders.
Sadly, most of the car is covered and it's stored in a way that prevents access to the front end. It would have been interesting to be able to take a peek under the hood. While Chevy advertised the Impala SS as a performance model, not all of them were available with high-powered V8s.
1964 was the first year when the SS became a stand-alone model and the base version came with a six-cylinder mill good for only 140 horsepower. The base V8 was a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire rated at 195 horses, but Chevy also offered a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) mill with 250 or 300 horsepower. Things became a lot more interesting with the massive 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) V8, available with either 340, 400, or 425 horsepower.
While we don't know what's under the hood, it's still a cool find. One that definitely deserves to be saved. Unfortunately, the owner of the farm isn't willing to let it go, so it looks like it might spend a few more years in that shed. Hopefully, he'll put it back on its feet soon or sell it to someone who is willing to restore it.