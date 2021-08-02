1963 Chevrolet C10 Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Whining V8

There are so many ways of being all flashy these days. Because achieving that status in the automotive industry is not all about having the cleanest car. Sometimes, you can get there by having the dirtiest, most raggedy car in the parking lot. We're a strange breed, I know, but wait until you pop the hood to make any further judgment.
I've said it before and I'll say it again. Don't even think about buying a project car if you're not willing to put in the time and money to get it done. Sure, there are ways around spending huge budgets to achieve that dream build. But at the end of the day, this is still a costly affair. Having your workspace and being mechanically inclined will considerably reduce the financial strain. And it also pays off to be smart when you're building a project car.
Sure, you can order a brand new crate engine from a manufacturer, and that's somewhat affordable, considering the benefits. But if you're running on a tight budget, go to your nearest scrap yard and see what you can dig up. A Cadillac CTS-V may prove to be a challenging car to drive if you're not that experienced, or if it's raining or snowing outside. After all, we are talking about an RWD vehicle that has 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque right off the bat.
So the owner of this C10 managed to come across a wrecked 2012 CTS-V, and you've guessed it, the supercharged V8 power plant was good to go. A few upgrades later, this is now even more potent than it ever was. This means that this 1963 Chevrolet C10 may look like a barn find, but it has 600 horsepower to fiddle around with. That's way more than you get in a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 for instance.
The brakes have been upgraded too, and I'm happy to see that the owner chose to install drilled and slotted disc brakes with Wilwood calipers. With great power comes great responsibility, and stopping power is going to be crucial! As bad as this C10 may look on the outside, the cabin looks classy and cozy at the same time. I imagine it must be fun cruising around town in this thing, occasionally lighting up the rear tires when you feel like it.
This Chevy has been featured in a 2016 issue of Canadian Hot Rods. But it has crossed the border to the south since. It's now located in Florida, and by the looks of it, an all-out bidding war may start soon. The ad has only been online for a few hours, and someone has already placed a $20,000 bid on it! While some people feel that this look will be out of style soon, I think there are still plenty of enthusiasts willing to pay top dollar for a sleeper truck like this.
