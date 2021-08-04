BDS Suspension Promises Up to 6.5-Inch Lift Kits and 40s on 2021 Ford Bronco

Just about everyone is trying to do something with the 2021 Ford Bronco to stand out in a rock-crawling crowd. And the attempts range from getting it Roush-prepared to the simplest of tricks, such as fitting an inexpensive accessory to it.
Whether it’s trying to figure out if 37-inch tires will fit on a non-Sasquatched 2021 Bronco, or simply giving it a leveling kit so it doesn’t look humpy, a lot of thought has gone into making the reinvented sixth-generation SUV even more capable and easy to control in off-road situations.
Naturally, the aftermarket experts over at BDS Suspension would know a thing or two about that. And they came up with a product plan, of course. But they don’t want to get things rushed, as their goal is to deliver enhancements in performance with no corners cut. That would mean a lot of prototype testing, so do check out the second video embedded below for a behind-the-scenes look on the matter from ARB 4x4 USA.
And they have a spicy setup, which includes a lot of parts and accessories, as well as a couple of main highlights. That would be the complete front and rear coilover packages, along with 2- to 6.5-inch (5 to 16.5 cm) lift kits. For the more extreme builds, these would allow the fitment of 40-inch tires without a hustle.
So, their first product on the internal roadmap will be the performance upper control arms, followed by complete Fox shocks upgrades and 2- to 4-inch (5 to 10 cm) lift kits during the fourth quarter of the year. Come early next year, the rest of the big guns will be prepared, namely the 4.5- and 6.5-inch (11.4 to 16.5 cm) lift kits, along with other parts that need a longer development time.
Additional parts and accessories are also going to be available, not necessarily touching on the company’s specialty. But of course, everyone knows very well that some people will not even consider those before they have the 2021 Bronco standing tall with that flagship 6.5-inch lift kit that will include a lot of work... including some differential relocation, among others.
Naturally, the aftermarket experts over at BDS Suspension would know a thing or two about that. And they came up with a product plan, of course. But they don’t want to get things rushed, as their goal is to deliver enhancements in performance with no corners cut. That would mean a lot of prototype testing, so do check out the second video embedded below for a behind-the-scenes look on the matter from ARB 4x4 USA.
And they have a spicy setup, which includes a lot of parts and accessories, as well as a couple of main highlights. That would be the complete front and rear coilover packages, along with 2- to 6.5-inch (5 to 16.5 cm) lift kits. For the more extreme builds, these would allow the fitment of 40-inch tires without a hustle.
So, their first product on the internal roadmap will be the performance upper control arms, followed by complete Fox shocks upgrades and 2- to 4-inch (5 to 10 cm) lift kits during the fourth quarter of the year. Come early next year, the rest of the big guns will be prepared, namely the 4.5- and 6.5-inch (11.4 to 16.5 cm) lift kits, along with other parts that need a longer development time.
Additional parts and accessories are also going to be available, not necessarily touching on the company’s specialty. But of course, everyone knows very well that some people will not even consider those before they have the 2021 Bronco standing tall with that flagship 6.5-inch lift kit that will include a lot of work... including some differential relocation, among others.