Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Spent 30 Years Away from Humans, V8 Still Alive

Other than that, this Impala is a different kind of survivor that certainly deserves a second chance, as it’s pretty clear a full restoration is the only way to go. The asking price is $5,900. This is why the GM brand further polished the 1966 model and made several important changes in the lineup, including the release of the Caprice as a stand-alone series.The engine lineup also came with a little something for everybody, starting with the already famous 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower and then continuing with the standard V8 that came in the form of a 283ci (4.6-liter) with 195 horsepower.A four-barrel carburetor version of the 283 was also available with 220 horsepower for those who wanted more adrenaline, while more powerful options included a 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower, a 396 (6.5-liter) developing 325 horsepower, and the top-of-the-line 427 (7.0-liter) with 425 horsepower.The Impala you’re looking at right here hides a 327 V8 under the hood, and somewhat surprising is that the engine is still running. At least, that’s what the Craigslist seller says, explaining that the car spent over 30 years locked in a barn.Certainly, the original engine still running after over three decades away from humanity is clearly good news for someone planning a full restoration, but an in-person inspection should help determine everything about this V8, including if it’s a matching numbers unit and is still the one that came with the car.The owner says the Impala is complete, though judging by the photos included in the listing, you can easily tell the headlights and the grille are no longer on the car, so hopefully, they’re still around, possibly in the trunk or in the box visible in some pics.Other than that, this Impala is a different kind of survivor that certainly deserves a second chance, as it’s pretty clear a full restoration is the only way to go. The asking price is $5,900.

