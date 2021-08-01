Totaled 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Mysterious V8 as It Fights for Life

Unless it’s a total wreck or a full rust bucket, pretty much any car out there, regardless of its condition, can still be saved, though it goes without saying that in some cases, the time and money spent on the whole thing could turn such a project into something you’d rather avoid.
The Impala that we have here, however, is different, and while it still fights for its life, it’s hard to believe the car would ever get back on the road.
Born as a ’64 SS, this Chevrolet was involved in what’s being described as a massive accident that ended up with the rear end completely totaled, though if you inspect the photos in the listing posted online by eBay seller 425hp409, the damage doesn’t look all that frightening.
While it’s obviously difficult to determine the current condition of the car by simply browsing a photo gallery on your computer, the current owner explains this Impala was originally purchased as a parts car for a different project.
But at the end of the day, it could still catch the attention of someone brave enough to give it a second chance, especially because we’re being told that everything under the hood is still there.
Power on this Impala SS comes from a 327 (5.4-liter) V8 with 250 horsepower, but unfortunately, no other specifics have been provided, so we don’t know for sure if the engine still starts or not. In fact, we wouldn’t even be surprised if it doesn’t given its overall condition, but as always, an in-person inspection should help a potential buyer find out a lot more about the current health of the engine.
So is this Impala worth the time and effort should you be planning a full restoration? While this is pretty hard to say, using it as a parts car seems like the better way to go, though for hardcore Impala fans, seeing an original ’64 SS go isn’t exactly a nice picture.
The good news is this Impala is getting lots of Internet love despite all its problems, as several Chevy fans have already submitted a bid, planning to take it home for their own personal projects. The top offer at the time of writing is $3,150 with 5 days left until the auction comes to an end.
