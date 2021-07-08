Cicli Pinarello Perfectly Adapts to Modern Trends With the Nytro Urbanist e-Bike

4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

3 All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Has Something Disappointing Under the Hood

1 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like a Barn Find Struggling to Get Out

More on this:

1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Original Muscle After 46 Years in a Barn

The Super Sport (SS) option made its debut in the Impala lineup back in 1961 when Chevrolet officially launched the third-generation series, and a year later, it was ready for its very first refresh. 25 photos



So the base engine for the ’62 Impala was the same six-cylinder with 135 horsepower, while in terms of V8s, it was the 283ci (4.6-liter) with 170 horsepower.



Chevrolet no longer offered a 283 with increased output but made the switch directly to a new 327ci (5.4-liter) that developed either 250 or 300 horsepower. And last but not least, the 409 (6.7-liter) previously offered as optional in 1961 now became a full replacement to the 348 (5.7-liter), this time with 380 and 409 horsepower.



The



And to be honest, the engine being stuck from sitting isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially considering the car has spent no less than 46 years in a barn. The rust on the body and on the undersides isn’t a surprise either, but on the other hand, the frame is said to look good.



At the end of the day, this Impala seems like a restoration candidate that’s certainly worth checking out, though I’d say the asking price is way too optimistic. The starting bid is set to $29,000, while the Buy It Now price is $34,000. Under the hood, however, the 1962 Impala introduced a series of very important engines, as the GM brand gave up on some units and introduced others in an attempt to streamline its offering and allow this particular model to target a wider audience.So the base engine for the ’62 Impala was the same six-cylinder with 135 horsepower, while in terms of V8s, it was the 283ci (4.6-liter) with 170 horsepower.Chevrolet no longer offered a 283 with increased output but made the switch directly to a new 327ci (5.4-liter) that developed either 250 or 300 horsepower. And last but not least, the 409 (6.7-liter) previously offered as optional in 1961 now became a full replacement to the 348 (5.7-liter), this time with 380 and 409 horsepower.The Impala that you’re looking at here was born with a 327 under the hood, and the same unit is still under the hood, though eBay seller jasper10354 claims it no longer starts. It turns over, however, and this is typically good news, as there’s a chance the engine could still be saved if someone wants to fully restore this Impala.And to be honest, the engine being stuck from sitting isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially considering the car has spent no less than 46 years in a barn. The rust on the body and on the undersides isn’t a surprise either, but on the other hand, the frame is said to look good.At the end of the day, this Impala seems like a restoration candidate that’s certainly worth checking out, though I’d say the asking price is way too optimistic. The starting bid is set to $29,000, while the Buy It Now price is $34,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.