This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

The 1964 Impala wasn’t substantially different from its predecessor, all for a very simple reason: Chevrolet was already working on a completely redesigned model for 1965, so sticking with smaller refinements was the best way to go. 26 photos



In terms of engines, the 1964 Impala also came with nearly the same lineup as the 1963 version, so the base model was a 230ci (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 140 horsepower. It was the cheapest configuration, but at the same time, it was also the most economical and obviously the laziest.



When it comes to V8s, the base version was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire, which offered a power output of 195 horsepower. Two 327 (5.4-liter) options with 250 and 300 horsepower were also offered (and eventually became the most popular engine choice in the entire lineup), and so were three 409 (6.7-liter) configurations with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



As you can see for yourselves in the gallery here, this Impala SS has everything in mint condition, and even the original radio is there and still working.



And of course, such an iconic model in mint condition can't come cheap, though this Impala isn't necessarily as expensive as you'd expect it to be either. The seller wants to get $39,500 for it, but other offers will be considered too.

