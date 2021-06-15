1963 Chevrolet Impala Tucked Away for 24 Years Is Ready to Rock, V8 Like New

2 Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Sad, Needs Restoration to Smile Again

The 1963 Chevrolet Impala came with a few changes versus its predecessor, especially in terms of engines, as the GM brand decided to stick with its approach and offer a wide variety of units to target as many potential buyers as possible. 16 photos



The standard engine, for example, was the 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder unit with 140 horsepower, while in terms of V8s, the base configuration came in the form of a 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.



The small-block lineup started with the 327ci (5.4-liter), this time available in two versions, both using a four-barrel carburetor but with different outputs – 250 and 300 horsepower. And then, it was the almighty 409ci (6.7-liter) that landed in three configurations with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



The Impala that we have here is powered by the 283, and while some may be disappointed to hear the base V8 is the one putting the wheels in motion, there’s plenty of good news under the hood. Not only this is a matching numbers unit, but it also runs like new without ever getting rebuilt. At least, that’s what eBay seller



The reason the car looks so good is that it’s always been babied, with the previous owner storing it in a climate-controlled garage for more than two decades. It has just 71,000 miles (a little over 14,000 km) on the clock, all original, and almost everything is exactly how it came from the factory, except for the paint which has been redone some 15 years ago.



The interior, in particular, looks spotless, and nothing is said to be missing, so in theory, this Impala is ready to become your daily driver if that’s what you want.



