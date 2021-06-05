This Almost Complete 1959 Chevrolet Impala Begs for Full Restoration

4 1958 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Hides Something Original Under the Hood

The Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air hardtops and convertibles, but it only became a standalone series a year later when Chevrolet expanded the range to four body styles, namely 2-door hardtop and convertible and 4-door sedan and hardtop. 25 photos



The Impala that we have here comes with the 235 under the hood, but at this point, it’s no longer running. And to be honest, it’s no wonder why if you check out the photos in the gallery, as the car looks like it’s been sitting for quite a while, so it’s a miracle it hasn’t already become a rust bucket.



More surprising is this Impala is still almost 100 percent complete, according to the



Though it goes without saying that bringing this Impala back to mint condition won’t be easy. Not only that the exterior looks rough, but the interior too requires major fixes, and there’s a chance some seats might need to be replaced completely.



Unfortunately, we’re not provided with a closer look at the floors and the trunk, so it’s hard to tell how much damage the rust has managed to do in these areas. I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised to find some holes here too, so be ready for some serious patching when removing the carpets.



The car clearly needs a full restoration, but an in-person inspection is without a doubt recommended, especially because you need to be able to determine what can still be saved on this Impala.



And at the first glance, the pricing seems to be a little bit too ambitious as well, as the owner expects to get $21,500 for the car in the current condition. It's parked in Modesto, California should you want to check it out live.

