1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a Perfect 10 with Low Documented Miles, Original V8

Chevrolet's total car production for 1967 surpassed 2.2 million units, with the Impala accounting for more than 575,000 vehicles, which is another indication that this particular series continued to be one of the best-selling models in the entire lineup.



This Impala left the factory as a high-optioned model, so you’re getting pretty much everything, with a professional restoration performed recently bringing the car back to tip-top shape in every regard. So you’re getting power steering power brakes and power windows, air conditioning, a fully working power top, bucket seats, tinted glass, a tilt steering wheel, and so much more.



Power, therefore, comes from a 396 Turbo Jet engine developing 325 horsepower and mated to an automatic transmission. It runs and drives just as expected, which makes total sense given the car has already been restored.



Currently at its third owner, this Impala’s odometer indicates just a little over 49,000 miles (78,850 km), and best of all, they’re all documented. In fact, the car goes with plenty of receipts and original documents, including the warranty and the Protect-O-Plate.



As you can imagine, this Impala doesn’t necessarily come cheap given its overall condition and the low mileage. While the car isn’t listed for auction, it can be purchased for $43,950. And this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the Impala was enjoying its highest sales since its official debut in 1958 as a Bel Air option, with the 1965 model itself setting a new record with over 1 million cars sold in just one year in the United States.Needless to say, the SS remained the model everybody looking for additional muscle ended up getting, and the 1967 example that we have here shows exactly why people loved the Super Sport This Impala left the factory as a high-optioned model, so you’re getting pretty much everything, with a professional restoration performed recently bringing the car back to tip-top shape in every regard. So you’re getting power steering power brakes and power windows, air conditioning, a fully working power top, bucket seats, tinted glass, a tilt steering wheel, and so much more.But the piece de resistance is the V8 power under the hood, which according to eBay seller classiccarhunter is still the matching numbers original engine with surprisingly low mileage.Power, therefore, comes from a 396 Turbo Jet engine developing 325 horsepower and mated to an automatic transmission. It runs and drives just as expected, which makes total sense given the car has already been restored.Currently at its third owner, this Impala’s odometer indicates just a little over 49,000 miles (78,850 km), and best of all, they’re all documented. In fact, the car goes with plenty of receipts and original documents, including the warranty and the Protect-O-Plate.As you can imagine, this Impala doesn’t necessarily come cheap given its overall condition and the low mileage. While the car isn’t listed for auction, it can be purchased for $43,950.

