Mysterious 1959 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Is All Original, Possibly Unrestored

1959 was the first year when Chevrolet Impala landed as a stand-alone series after being offered as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air hardtops and convertibles. 7 photos



So how much is such a mysterious Impala actually worth? The internet is the one to decide this time, as the car is listed for auction, and in the few hours online, it has already received no fewer than six bids. The top offer at the time of writing is $20,000, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, the Impala will go to the highest bidder. And just as expected, given that it was a mature model now, the Impala got more body styles, including a four-door hardtop and a four-door sedan, both available with a choice of three engines, namely a 235 (3.9-liter) straight-six, 283 (4.6-liter) V8, and 348 (5.7-liter) V8.The Impala that we have here is one of the 490,000 units produced by Chevrolet for the 1959 model year, and according to its seller, it is an all-original example that has recently been found in a garage.However, the car is as mysterious as it gets, as eBay user garypss has provided very little information about the car, therefore letting potential buyers figure out everything on their own.First and foremost, let’s see what we actually know.The car comes with a 6-cylinder unit under the hood, so it’s powered by the aforementioned 235 paired with a 3-speed transmission. On sale with a clean title, the car comes in pretty good shape, and since it’s said to be a garage find, it’s pretty difficult to tell if this is the real paint or not. Given there’s zero rust on the body, there’s a chance a repaint has already been made. However, the odometer, which indicates over 100,000 miles (160,000 km), appears to suggest the car has never been restored.We don’t know if the engine is starting and running, but given how good the Impala looks, there’s a chance it does, though we still recommend getting in touch with the seller for more information.So how much is such a mysterious Impala actually worth? The internet is the one to decide this time, as the car is listed for auction, and in the few hours online, it has already received no fewer than six bids. The top offer at the time of writing is $20,000, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, the Impala will go to the highest bidder.

