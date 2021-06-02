Nissan GT-R Gets Amazing Godzilla Wrap, Brings Japan to Texas

With the R35 Nissan GT-R around since 2007, owning a stock example might be the next big thing in the world of JDM delights. We're obviously kidding, and we've brought along an example of the Nissan halo car that aims to stand out via a custom treatment that mostly relies on an immersive wrap.
Whether you come across this GT-R at your local car meet in Texas, where the vehicle spends most of its time, or check it out online, you might end up spending quite a bit of time gazing at the beast. And that's because its second skin brings together multiple Japanese landmark and cultural references.
The most striking element of the sort, at least to us car lovers, is Godzilla, with the fictional monster occupying the right side of the vehicle, or at least an important part of it.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post below, Niki, the owner of the machine, mentions that the design of the wrap comes from Corsa Auto Design, while MOB Auto Boutique handled the installation.
New attire of the AWD beast aside, the machine sports an aftermarket wing that's anything but small, together with a custom exhaust that allows the voice of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 to match all that visual drama.
One might wonder where the Godzilla nickname of the Japanese machine comes from, and saying it predates the introduction of the R35 is an understatement.
In fact, the moniker dates back to the late 1980s, when the R32 incarnation of the GT-R was in power (keep in mind that, up to the R35, the GT-R was tied to the Skyline family).
And we can find two main sources for the link between the supercar killer and the fictional monster. For one, the way how the R32 race cars smashed their opponents on the track led to the said connection.
As for a more precise reference, it involves another part of the world, namely Australia—an appearance on the cover of the 1989 Wheels magazine is generally regarded as the first "mainstream" use of the Godzilla nickname.
