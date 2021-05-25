Oshkosh Armored LVSR Comes in Three Flavors: Cargo, Tractor, and The Wrecker

5 1963 Chevrolet Impala Previously Owned by Dr. Dre Is a Perfect 10, Now for Sale

3 Mysterious 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Begs to Get Back on the Road

1 1964 Chevrolet Impala Parked Outside Since 1985 Is Ready to Go for Pocket Money

More on this:

1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Original V8 Muscle with Low Mileage

The fourth-generation Impala was literally a record-breaking series, as the first-year 1965 model earned its place in automotive history books with sales that exceeded 1 million units in the United States alone. 15 photos



And if you want to take a closer look at an original 1966 Impala to see why people loved it so much, the example that we have here is a beautifully preserved model coming with nearly everything untouched.



Owned by the same family since new, this 1966 model isn’t a regular Impala but



Judging from the photos, the car looks to be in pretty good shape, and more surprising is that it’s a well-preserved survivor. In other words, it hasn’t been restored just yet, so the condition that you see here is actually the result of the Impala always being parked in a climate-controlled garage, as the



The only thing that’s not original is the braking system, but the original parts are still available if you want to return to the factory specifications.



We’re not being provided with too many details about the engine, but we’re guessing it still runs and drives given the overall shape of the car. But what’s more impressive is the mileage, as the odometer, also seen in one of the pictures in the gallery, indicates a little over 42,000 miles (67,500 km).



Such an unrestored Impala with low mileage and owned by the same family since new is pretty hard to find, and unsurprisingly, the car is priced accordingly. Anyone can take it home after paying $45,000 for it. And while the 1965 Impala itself was the one setting new records, the entire fourth generation continued to sell like hotcakes, with the 1966 version also becoming a hit. The Impala was the second best-selling convertible in the United States, with no less than 38,000 units sold in a single year.And if you want to take a closer look at an original 1966 Impala to see why people loved it so much, the example that we have here is a beautifully preserved model coming with nearly everything untouched.Owned by the same family since new, this 1966 model isn’t a regular Impala but an SS , mixing the Super Sport package with a 396 engine and 4-speed transmission.Judging from the photos, the car looks to be in pretty good shape, and more surprising is that it’s a well-preserved survivor. In other words, it hasn’t been restored just yet, so the condition that you see here is actually the result of the Impala always being parked in a climate-controlled garage, as the Craigslist owner and seller explains.The only thing that’s not original is the braking system, but the original parts are still available if you want to return to the factory specifications.We’re not being provided with too many details about the engine, but we’re guessing it still runs and drives given the overall shape of the car. But what’s more impressive is the mileage, as the odometer, also seen in one of the pictures in the gallery, indicates a little over 42,000 miles (67,500 km).Such an unrestored Impala with low mileage and owned by the same family since new is pretty hard to find, and unsurprisingly, the car is priced accordingly. Anyone can take it home after paying $45,000 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.