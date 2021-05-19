Designer Envisions MG Roborace Vehicle for Year 2025, Will It Happen?

5 One-Owner 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

4 Unrestored 1966 Chevrolet Impala Is Still Original, Comes With Bad V8 News

3 Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Owned by Same Family Since New Is a Perfect 10

2 Unrestored 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Off the Road for Decades Is Still Complete

1 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS With 355 Under the Hood Needs a Third Chance

More on this:

1963 Chevrolet Impala Previously Owned by Dr. Dre Is a Perfect 10, Now for Sale

Like its predecessor, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala was quite a looker, though the GM brand didn’t introduce too many significant changes when it came to styling and engine options. 22 photos



The standard engine was a 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder unit with 140 horsepower, while the base V8 was the same 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire unit with 195 horsepower as on the ’62 Impala.



But as we said,



All of these are making the Impala a car everybody would love to drive and own, but there’s something else that could make such a model even more special. And the 1963 Impala here has it.



It’s a famous previous owner, as this ’63 Chevy originally belonged to none other than Dr. Dre. The American rapper has allegedly owned the Impala “for many years,” and eBay seller



Very little has been shared about the car, as it’s pretty clear the seller hopes the Dr. Dre reference would help find a new owner quite easily, but the Impala is still said to come with engine upgrades and new batteries. The car spec panel on eBay indicates the car is powered by an LS1 engine, but no other details in this regard have been shared. And of course, there are the obligatory suspension upgrades, because what’s a rapper with a proper lowrider, right?



The images pretty much speak for themselves, confirming the Impala comes in perfect shape, though the car has gone through massive upgrades to become Dr. Dre’s favorite ride.



So you don’t really expect this Impala to come cheap, do you? The eBay auction starts at $100,000, but you can avoid the bidding wars and take the car home right now for “just” $150,000. Therefore, the engine lineup was pretty long, with plenty of configurations specifically created to match every customer interested in buying an Impala . In other words, Chevrolet wanted to make sure there was an engine for everybody, so the lineup included several six-cylinder and V8 units.The standard engine was a 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder unit with 140 horsepower, while the base V8 was the same 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire unit with 195 horsepower as on the ’62 Impala.But as we said, Chevrolet tried to offer as many engine options as possible, so the Impala was also available with two 327 (5.4-liter) units with 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively. And then, it was the almighty 409 (6.7-liter) V8, which this time came with three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.All of these are making the Impala a car everybody would love to drive and own, but there’s something else that could make such a model even more special. And the 1963 Impala here has it.It’s a famous previous owner, as this ’63 Chevy originally belonged to none other than Dr. Dre. The American rapper has allegedly owned the Impala “for many years,” and eBay seller donogtrumpstar claims they can also provide evidence in this regard, including documentation and even a video with the signing of the sale.Very little has been shared about the car, as it’s pretty clear the seller hopes the Dr. Dre reference would help find a new owner quite easily, but the Impala is still said to come with engine upgrades and new batteries. The car spec panel on eBay indicates the car is powered by an LS1 engine, but no other details in this regard have been shared. And of course, there are the obligatory suspension upgrades, because what’s a rapper with a proper lowrider, right?The images pretty much speak for themselves, confirming the Impala comes in perfect shape, though the car has gone through massive upgrades to become Dr. Dre’s favorite ride.So you don’t really expect this Impala to come cheap, do you? The eBay auction starts at $100,000, but you can avoid the bidding wars and take the car home right now for “just” $150,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.