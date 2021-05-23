Mysterious 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Begs to Get Back on the Road

Chevrolet offered the 1964 Impala with plenty of engine options, just to make sure there was one for every potential buyer out there, though, on paper, very little was changed from model year 1963.
The standard unit was still the 230ci (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 140 horsepower, while the base V8 continued to be the 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire which developed 195 horsepower.
Customers who wanted a V8 with a little bit more power could go for the engine that ended up becoming one of the best-selling options on the Impala: the 327ci (5.4-liter), which for MY 1964 was offered with either 250 or 300 horsepower outputs.
But on the other hand, the most hardcore Impalas came with the 409ci (6.7-liter) V8 big-block, which this time returned with three power options ranging in between 340 and 425 hp.
All of these make the 1964 Impala a model that so many people want to drive and own, though it goes without saying that an example in tip-top shape can end up costing quite a small fortune. There’s always the other option, which involves getting a project car and bringing it back to factory specifications, but finding a solid candidate for the whole thing isn’t as easy as it sounds.
The 1964 Impala that we have here totally begs to be restored, and while it comes with very little information, it looks like it’s been sitting for quite a while in what appears to be some sort of yard. In other words, expect plenty of rust, so make sure you visually inspect the car thoroughly before the purchase.
While we’re being told this Impala “is an original,” it’s hard to figure out the condition of some parts, but the good news is that everything is still there. Because yes, the car is complete even after all these years, with even the air conditioning system still in place.
The engine under the hood is a 327, but it’s no longer working, possibly locked up from sitting.
Listed on eBay by seller ipushpetals, this Impala can be yours as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever pays more is free to take it home. The top bid at the time of writing is $7,500.
Customers who wanted a V8 with a little bit more power could go for the engine that ended up becoming one of the best-selling options on the Impala: the 327ci (5.4-liter), which for MY 1964 was offered with either 250 or 300 horsepower outputs.
But on the other hand, the most hardcore Impalas came with the 409ci (6.7-liter) V8 big-block, which this time returned with three power options ranging in between 340 and 425 hp.
All of these make the 1964 Impala a model that so many people want to drive and own, though it goes without saying that an example in tip-top shape can end up costing quite a small fortune. There’s always the other option, which involves getting a project car and bringing it back to factory specifications, but finding a solid candidate for the whole thing isn’t as easy as it sounds.
The 1964 Impala that we have here totally begs to be restored, and while it comes with very little information, it looks like it’s been sitting for quite a while in what appears to be some sort of yard. In other words, expect plenty of rust, so make sure you visually inspect the car thoroughly before the purchase.
While we’re being told this Impala “is an original,” it’s hard to figure out the condition of some parts, but the good news is that everything is still there. Because yes, the car is complete even after all these years, with even the air conditioning system still in place.
The engine under the hood is a 327, but it’s no longer working, possibly locked up from sitting.
Listed on eBay by seller ipushpetals, this Impala can be yours as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever pays more is free to take it home. The top bid at the time of writing is $7,500.