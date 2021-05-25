Total Lunar Eclipse Comes With a Super Flower Blood Moon This Wednesday

1964 Chevrolet Impala Parked Outside Since 1985 Is Ready to Go for Pocket Money

The 1964 Impala came with only subtle styling improvements, which isn’t necessarily surprising given all that Chevrolet was thinking about was the major upgrade it planned for the next generation due in 1965. 19 photos



And of course, the 1964 Impala had a major role in the milestone its successor eventually managed to reach, as the 1965 version was the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.



When it comes to engines, the 1964 Impala was still offered with the 230ci (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift unit as standard, while the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire was the base V8 in the lineup. The 327 (5.4-liter) V8 was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower, while the 409 (6.7-liter) V8 was once again offered on the Impala, this time with three outputs – 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



And while it’s pretty clear the ’64 Impala was a car that deserves our love and attention, almost none of the aforementioned tidbits matter when looking at the example that we have here.



It’s pretty clear this car has been having a hard time, and if you’re wondering how come it looks so bad, it’s all because it’s been sitting under the clear sky since 1985. And of course, this means the rust has obviously taken its toll and the paint has faded due to the sun. The interior is in terrible condition as well, though the glass is still there and in a good shape, except for the windshield.



