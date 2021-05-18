5 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Complete and Original, V8 Currently in the Trunk

4 One-Owner 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

3 Unrestored 1966 Chevrolet Impala Is Still Original, Comes With Bad V8 News

2 Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Owned by Same Family Since New Is a Perfect 10

1 Unrestored 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Off the Road for Decades Is Still Complete

More on this:

1963 Chevrolet Impala SS With 355 Under the Hood Needs a Third Chance

The 1963 Impala wasn’t much different from its predecessor, and the engine lineup made no exception as it was mostly unchanged from the previous year. 12 photos



As it was the case of the 1962



While we don’t know what the engine originally fitted on this 1963 Impala SS was, we know is that a mysterious 355 is now in charge of putting the wheels in motion.



Seller



The 355 under the hood has already been rebuilt, so we assume it’s working properly, with the odometer indicating 5,000 miles (8,000 km).



Currently listed for auction on eBay, this



The Impala is parked in Detroit, Michigan, and at first glance, it’s a good candidate for a restomod. However, as you can tell by simply checking out the photos, it’ll still require some bodywork to bring it back to tip-top shape. The refreshed series was offered with a 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder engine developing 140 horsepower as the standard unit under the hood. The base V8 was a 283ci (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.As it was the case of the 1962 Impala , the new model could also be ordered with two small-block V8 options that came in the form of a 327 (5.4-liter) V8 with either 250 or 300 horsepower. And last but not least, those who wanted the biggest amount of power could go for the 409ci (6.7-liter) V8 that landed with three different outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.While we don’t know what the engine originally fitted on this 1963 Impala SS was, we know is that a mysterious 355 is now in charge of putting the wheels in motion.Seller strustru61 on eBay has therefore made an engine swap, possibly in search of more power, as they also reveal that the car now sports upgrades worth $6,000, including new upper and lower control arms, a dual exhaust system, new shocks, new tires, and a new floor pan.The 355 under the hood has already been rebuilt, so we assume it’s working properly, with the odometer indicating 5,000 miles (8,000 km).Currently listed for auction on eBay, this Chevy Impala SS Comes with a $23,000 BYN price, while the bidding has reached $5,000. But of course, is reserve is yet to be met, and it’ll be interesting to see how high the bidding wars actually go.The Impala is parked in Detroit, Michigan, and at first glance, it’s a good candidate for a restomod. However, as you can tell by simply checking out the photos, it’ll still require some bodywork to bring it back to tip-top shape.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.