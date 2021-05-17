Now That China Has Landed on Mars, the U.S. Doesn’t “Own Space Anymore”

Unrestored 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Off the Road for Decades Is Still Complete

The 1964 Impala didn’t introduce too many changes, which makes perfect sense given a major redesign with a completely new generation was planned for 1965, but the car was still a looker that sold pretty well during the entire year. 15 photos



Currently listed for auction online, the Impala has already received a few bids, with the top at the time of writing set at $1,525. The reserve, however, is yet to be met. The engine lineup was mostly the same as for 1963, so the Impala could be ordered with a 230 (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift unit developing 140 horsepower, while the base V8 was a 283 (4.6-liter) with 195 horsepower.But of course, Chevrolet also offered several other options, including a 327 (5.4-liter) producing either 250 or 300 horsepower, as well as a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower outputs.The Impala SS could be ordered with any of the aforementioned engines, including the six-cylinder, but it goes without saying not too many of these ended up leaving the factory, as most people went for a V8 in search of performance worthy for the SS nameplate.The Impala SS that we have here comes with a 327 under the hood, and according to eBay seller clem3755 , the engine is currently stuck from sitting. Because yes, this Impala has been off the road for decades, and you can easily tell it’s been abandoned for a while by simply checking out the photos.The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Chevy, and unsurprisingly, it requires plenty of fixes both inside and outside should what you want is a full restoration.But on the other hand, when it comes to such a project, this Impala is quite a strong candidate, as not only that it still comes with the original engine under the hood but is also said to be complete. But of course, you should still visually inspect the car before the purchase, just to make sure everything is still there.Currently listed for auction online, the Impala has already received a few bids, with the top at the time of writing set at $1,525. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.

