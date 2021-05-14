The Story of the Original Mustang: The First Three Production Runs (1964–1966)

Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Owned by Same Family Since New Is a Perfect 10

Back in 1960, the popularity of the Impala was already skyrocketing, with Chevrolet building close to 512,000 cars for this particular model year. 25 photos



But when it comes to actual muscle, the real deal was the 348 (5.7-liter) V8, which this year was offered with five different outputs between 250 and 320 horsepower and featuring either two-barrel or four-barrel carburetors.



And if you browse the photo gallery here, you should easily understand why, as the car looks like it just left the assembly plant. While we’re not being told if this Impala has already been restored or not, eBay seller



While we’re tempted to believe the car has indeed been part of a full restoration to factory specifications, the odometer indicates a little over 62,000 miles (close to 100,000 km), which could be a sign the engine hasn’t been rebuilt, and the seller emphasizes everything inside and outside is absolutely original.



Clearly, this is a beautiful Impala that comes in a condition pretty impossible to find without a full restoration, so you should definitely check it out live if you are interested in a purchase. Needless to say, the car isn’t cheap, as the seller says anyone willing to pay $125,000 for it can take the Impala home. The standard engine was a 235ci (3.9-liter) six-cylinder that developed 135 horsepower, while the base V8 was a 283ci (4.6-liter) two-barrel unit with 170 horsepower. On the other hand, customers could also order a four-barrel version of the 283, this time with 230 horsepower, should they wanted their Impala to come with more muscle under the hood.But when it comes to actual muscle, the real deal was the 348 (5.7-liter) V8, which this year was offered with five different outputs between 250 and 320 horsepower and featuring either two-barrel or four-barrel carburetors.The Impala that we have here, and which according to the VIN code was born in St. Louis as a 2-door hardtop with an 8-cylinder under the hood, comes with a 283 in perfect condition, as the car still runs and drives just like new.And if you browse the photo gallery here, you should easily understand why, as the car looks like it just left the assembly plant. While we’re not being told if this Impala has already been restored or not, eBay seller waywo-29 explains the car has been part of the same family since new after being purchased by their grandpa back in 1960.While we’re tempted to believe the car has indeed been part of a full restoration to factory specifications, the odometer indicates a little over 62,000 miles (close to 100,000 km), which could be a sign the engine hasn’t been rebuilt, and the seller emphasizes everything inside and outside is absolutely original.Clearly, this is a beautiful Impala that comes in a condition pretty impossible to find without a full restoration, so you should definitely check it out live if you are interested in a purchase. Needless to say, the car isn’t cheap, as the seller says anyone willing to pay $125,000 for it can take the Impala home.

