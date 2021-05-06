Complete 1966 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Is All Original, Has Really Low Mileage

Autopilot Is a Well Designed System with No Possible Exploits. In Bizarro World

The 1965 Impala is the first model in the United States that managed to sell over 1 million units in just a single year, essentially giving birth to what later became a very successful fourth generation. 15 photos



The one we have here isn’t a convertible, but on the other hand, it’s a 1966 model that promises a mix you can hardly find these days.



It’s an all-original, still working, with little rust and a matching numbers V8 with super-low mileage



The engine under the hood is a 396 V8 that still runs, and the car also stops and shifts correctly. This Impala was born as a rather high-optioned model, so it comes with air conditioning, power brakes, and power steering.



At the first glance, the rust shouldn’t be a problem, though it’s still there and should be one of the first things to be fixed if the new owner is interested in a full restoration to factory specifications. The odometer indicates just a little over 21,000 miles (33,800 km), and the owner says they are all original



At the end of the car, an all-original, unrestored, complete, low-mileage Impala sounds a little bit too good to be true, so make sure you inspect everything in person before the purchase.



Parked in Los Angeles, the car can be yours for just $15,900, though the seller says other offers might be accepted as well.

