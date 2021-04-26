Unrestored 1968 Chevy Impala Parked for Years Is Back with a Mysterious Engine

1 One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Spends Years in Storage, Has Just 26,000 Miles

Part of the fourth-generation Impala , the 1968 model was still selling like hotcakes, though this isn’t necessarily surprising given the 1965 predecessor itself set a new sales record in the United States with more than 1 million units shipped in just one year. 5 photos



The engine lineup didn’t change much, so customers could still choose between 250, 307, two 327 units, a 396, and a 427 depending on the version they picked. Needless to say, the 427 was the engine that everybody was drooling over, as it developed either 385 or 425 horsepower on the Impala.



Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s powering this



While only a few photos have been provided, this most likely means that the rust got there, only that both the floors and the trunk can still be saved.



The car no longer drives after sitting for many years, but the good news is that nearly everything is original except for the carburetor. Furthermore, the engine started after a recent attempt, though we’re still not being told what’s hiding under the hood.



The interior looks rough, and it’s hard to tell how much of it can be saved. But the seller says the car, which still comes with the original owner’s manual, is ready for a full restoration if someone is willing to buy it.



