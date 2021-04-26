One-Owner 1974 Chevrolet Impala Spirit of America Is Rare, Original, Unrestored

3 One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Spends Years in Storage, Has Just 26,000 Miles

In 1974, Chevrolet decided to celebrate America’s 200th birthday some two years earlier, so the company rolled out a special edition of several car models, including Impala, Nova, and Vega. 22 photos



At the end of the day, this is quite a rare Impala, and given its overall condition, you shouldn’t expect it to come cheap. The reserve is yet to be met, as the top bid at the time of writing is a little over $6,500. Called Spirit of America, the special edition came with several exclusive features, including new badges, 15-inch steel wheels painted in white, dual sport exterior side mirrors in the same color as the body, and a white vinyl roof.In addition, Impala buyers were allowed to further customize their Spirit of America interiors with red or blue dashes, steering wheels, carpets, and seatbelts. At the same time, the Impala Spirit of America was only available in white and dark blue, with Chevrolet building only 2,500 units for the 1974MY.And one of them is right here, as eBay seller cashbabywayno1 says they’re trying to find someone to take home this all-original and one-owner 1974 Impala Spirit of America that has always been stored in a heated building.Everything is in place on this Impala, and the only thing that’s not original is the set of wheels. “This car is all original besides the wheels the spokes were dealer installed due to him not liking the factory white wheels and they have been on the car since new. I do not have the original wheels,” the seller explains.At first glance, this unrestored Impala looks quite impressive, and judging from the photos included in the listing, rust shouldn’t be a problem on this car. The sport coupe body, which was the only one getting the Spirit of America treatment, comes with the original paint, though we’re told it’s a little bit faded in some spots.The 400 (6.55L) V8 under the hood still starts and runs, and the owner says everything works exactly as you’d expect it to work, so you can even drive the car across the country if that’s what you’re planning to do.At the end of the day, this is quite a rare Impala, and given its overall condition, you shouldn’t expect it to come cheap. The reserve is yet to be met, as the top bid at the time of writing is a little over $6,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.