This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Had the Same Owner for 57 Years, Still 99% Original

The 1964 Impala was mostly a subtle facelift for the previous model, and this made perfect sense given Chevrolet was already working on a major restyling due to see the daylight in 1965. 14 photos



According to the VIN, this is a 1964 Impala born with an 8-cylinder engine and a 2-door hardtop body style at the Janesville, Wisconsin plant.



And the seller says the car was purchased new by their father from Friendly Chevrolet in Lake Oswego, Oregon in January 1964, with the Impala then sticking with the same owner until recently when the man passed away.



The car is said to be all original, though some changes have previously been made, with a new starter and exhaust already installed. But other than that, everything is supposed to be just the way it was when the Impala left the factory 57 years ago, they say.



Overall, the car seems to be in decent shape, and the good news is that rust doesn’t appear to be a major concern. The interior also looks to be in a good condition, except for the cracks on the dash, but there’s nothing a thorough restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.



The Impala has already attracted close to 50 bids on eBay, but the reserve is still yet to be met. The top bid at the time of writing is a little over $16,300. The engine lineup was also pretty much the same as for model year 1963, with the 283ci small-block delivering 195 horsepower still offered as the base V8. A 230 Turbo Thrift, however, was also available in the lineup with 140 horsepower, and so was a 409ci V8 offered with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 hp.The Impala that we have here comes with the base 283 engine, and while we're not being told if it still works or not, there's a chance it does, as eBay seller brwill-7996 specifically mentions the car was "well maintained." But of course, a closer look under the hood is still recommended if you're interested in a purchase.

