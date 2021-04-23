1964 Chevrolet Impala Parked Since 1989 Hides Big Engine Changes

NASA’s Ingenuity Rises Off the Martian Ground for the Second Time

Part of the third-generation Impala , the 1964 model didn’t introduce too many big changes, though it still sported additional refinements as compared to its predecessors, including a more rounded look that further polished the original boxy styling first introduced in 1961. 17 photos



The example that we have here is one of those that can only dream about those times, as it comes in a rather rough condition after spending way too many years sitting.



According to eBay seller



The VIN indicates the car was born with a V8 under the hood, but the owner says the engine that should now put the wheels in motion is a 1969 327, but this one no longer works after all these years in the same place. And given the current 327 is locked up, the seller offers a correct 283 and a 2-speed Powerglide transmission, both in working condition, as part of the deal.



The car is a roller, and the brakes work just fine, but of course, you wouldn’t be able to drive it home should you decide to buy the Impala.



This 1964 Chevrolet isn't listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so be ready to spend $6,500 if you want to take it home. The good news is the seller has also activated the Make Offer button, so in theory, you could get it a little bit cheaper depending on your negotiation skills.

