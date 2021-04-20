Power Your Hunt for Alien Life With the Easy-to-Use StarSense Explorer Telescope

Rare 1958 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts a Continental Kit, Big-Block V8

1958 marked the beginning of the Impala adventure, but at first, this model was only offered as the top version of the Bel Air hardtops and convertibles. 22 photos



The ’58 Impala that we have here has already received a series of upgrades that make it a very compelling mix of original and non-original components, eventually giving birth to a 2-door hardtop that so many people apparently drool over on



Listed for auction by Past & Present Motor Cars (pastandpresentmotor), the Impala no longer features the original engine under the hood. It now comes with a 409 big-block V8 that’s said to be running properly thanks to an older restoration. The original Impala was offered with a choice of three engines, namely 235, 283, and 348, so the addition of a 409 V8 is certainly a welcome upgrade for those in search of more power.



Both the exterior and the interior seem to be in pretty good condition, and of course, everything is there. In terms of original parts, you’re getting the AM radio that Chevrolet installed when it built the car and the factory steering wheel.



But what sets it apart from the rest of the 1958 Impalas is the Continental kit installed on the back. At first glance, it looks impeccable, especially on the correct Rio Red finish that has been refreshed as part of the previous restoration.



The Impala eventually became a standalone series a year later when Chevrolet officially took the wraps off the second generation. Still, for many people, the 1958 version remains the genuine head-turner they would love to drive and own.

