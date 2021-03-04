These Two 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Come as a Pair, Hide Unexpected Surprises

2008 BMW 335i Uses Single Turbo and Stock Motor to Give Domestics a Hard Time

What’s better than a 1958 Chevrolet Impala in above the average condition and ready to rock again? Two 1968 Impalas, of course, and today, it’s your chance to get them. 25 photos



But if you still want to get a closer look at the first days of the Impala in this world, the pair we’re highlighting today is without a doubt something you didn’t expect to come across.



According to the listing, both cars were born in California and later brought to Louisiana, and feature the original Honey Beige paint with an anniversary gold interior. As you can see in the photos here, the two Impalas look pretty good even after all these years, and the seller explains they have absolutely no spot of rust.



The hardtop also comes with a 348 unit, though this time it’s not known if it’s been rebuilt. Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine runs fine, the seller says, and comes alongside goodies like power steering.



