This 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

Chevrolet’s Impala continued to sell like hotcakes in the United States, and after setting a new record of 1 million shipped units in just a single year in 1965, it was now the convertible’s turn to reach an important milestone. 17 photos



And the ’66 Impala that we have here provides us with a closer look at what made this convertible truly special, as the car comes in pretty good shape, ready to become someone’s new daily driver.



Unfortunately, essential information is missing, and the engine itself is one mysterious puzzle that buyers would have to solve.



For example, we do know it’s an SS powered by a 327 unit and paired with a 4-speed transmission, but is it already in tip-top shape? Is this the original engine that came with the car? Is it a matching number powertrain? What about the mileage? Has the engine ever been rebuilt?



These are all questions that don’t have an answer, so if you’re interested in this Chevy and want to take it home, make sure you see additional information from the owner.



eBay seller



