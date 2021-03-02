This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Flexes a Totally Unexpected “Upgrade”

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala sold like hotcakes, as the GM brand managed to ship over 1 million units in just a single year, with the car thus becoming the first one managing to reach this milestone in the United States.
So Americans loved the 1965 Impala, there’s no doubt about it, but as it turns out, some loved it so much they tried to convert the car into something it actually wasn’t.
The shorty that you see here is a 4-door 1965 Impala sedan that’s been converted into a 2-door for a reason that’s pretty hard to figure out, not only because the car looks, well, unexpected, but also due to the fact that the whole project involves a ton of work to get everything right.
And judging from an ad published on Facebook, whoever did this liked the result so much that they eventually left the Impala all abandoned in a barn until the seller found it and decided to list it for sale.
So this once a 4-door now a 2-door 1965 Impala can be yours, coming with what the seller describes as “little to no rust.” What you need to know, however, is the car is a roller, which means it doesn’t ship with an engine, so we’re guessing you’re supposed to be impressed by this one-of-a-kind 2-door look and buy the car anyway.
Given it’s been sitting for a while, the Impala obviously isn’t in its best shape, and the seller says you’re also getting a series of extras, including 2 fiberglass fenders, one OEM deck lid, 3 OEM hoods, a grille, and a 4-speed Muncie transmission.
How much is this Impala really worth? Quite a lot, it seems, as the seller expects you to pay close to $12,350. If you want to check out the car live, you can find it in Independence, Ohio.
