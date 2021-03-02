This 1965 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Flexes a Totally Unexpected “Upgrade”

2 This One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Original Under the Hood

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala sold like hotcakes, as the GM brand managed to ship over 1 million units in just a single year, with the car thus becoming the first one managing to reach this milestone in the United States. 7 photos



The shorty that you see here is a 4-door 1965 Impala sedan that’s been converted into a 2-door for a reason that’s pretty hard to figure out, not only because the car looks, well, unexpected, but also due to the fact that the whole project involves a ton of work to get everything right.



And judging from an ad published on



So this once a 4-door now a 2-door 1965 Impala can be yours, coming with what the seller describes as “little to no rust.” What you need to know, however, is the car is a roller, which means it doesn’t ship with an engine, so we’re guessing you’re supposed to be impressed by this one-of-a-kind 2-door look and buy the car anyway.



Given it’s been sitting for a while, the Impala obviously isn’t in its best shape, and the seller says you’re also getting a series of extras, including 2 fiberglass fenders, one OEM deck lid, 3 OEM hoods, a grille, and a 4-speed Muncie transmission.



How much is this Impala really worth? Quite a lot, it seems, as the seller expects you to pay close to $12,350. If you want to check out the car live, you can find it in Independence, Ohio.



