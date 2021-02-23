1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle Under the Hood

The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

The 1966 Impala SS introduced several welcome improvements, including a refined grille design and rectangular taillights. That still didn’t prevent the sales of this model to go down substantially. 7 photos



Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the ’66 Impala SS wasn’t a looker, and the example we have here is the living proof in this regard. It comes in pretty decent condition that allows for a full restoration should someone decide to give it a second chance.



Before anything, it’s important to know the frame needs major fixes or to be replaced completely, according to the



On the other hand, this



Other than that, this Impala looks like a strong candidate for a restoration, though the wheels you see in the photos won’t come with the car.



There’s no word on the mileage, but on the other hand, the Impala comes with a title.



The car is parked in Toronto, Ontario, should you want to check it out live. The seller expects to get no less than $14,000, but that sounds like a little bit too much given the massive fixes required on this one. Other offers are also said to be accepted, though. Deliveries for the ’66 SS were down by roughly 50%, with Chevrolet selling around 117,000 units as the Chevelle SS396 and the Pontiac GTO ended up stealing some Impala customers.Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the ’66 Impala SS wasn’t a looker, and the example we have here is the living proof in this regard. It comes in pretty decent condition that allows for a full restoration should someone decide to give it a second chance.Before anything, it’s important to know the frame needs major fixes or to be replaced completely, according to the Craigslist seller. The floors also require substantial patches, though very little has been shared in this regard. The photo gallery doesn’t include any further specifics regarding the condition of these parts, so you should reach out to the seller for additional info.On the other hand, this Impala ships with a matching numbers 327 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and at first glance, it’s able to run, drive, and stop properly. But there’s a chance some touches are required in the engine department as well, and this is why a thorough inspection before buying is definitely recommended.Other than that, this Impala looks like a strong candidate for a restoration, though the wheels you see in the photos won’t come with the car.There’s no word on the mileage, but on the other hand, the Impala comes with a title.The car is parked in Toronto, Ontario, should you want to check it out live. The seller expects to get no less than $14,000, but that sounds like a little bit too much given the massive fixes required on this one. Other offers are also said to be accepted, though.

