One of a Kind 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes 500 HP on the Dyno

Back in 1965, Chevrolet Impala managed to set an all-time sales record in the United States after the GM brand shipped over 1 million units in just one year in its domestic market. 23 photos



Of course, such a marvelous build can’t come cheap, and this Impala really doesn’t. Sold on eBay as part of an auction that’s set to expire soon, the car has already received over 50 bids, with the highest right now at $32,000, though the reserve is yet to be met. Needless to say, the 1966 model too sold like hotcakes, with the Impala also reaching the runner-up place in terms of sales in the convertible market.And without a doubt, it’s no surprise the Impala was such a successful model, especially because Chevrolet improved the lineup when it comes to styling and the engine lineup almost every single year. In 1966, for example, the American carmaker introduced new 427ci (7.0-liter) big-block V8 engines, specifically aimed at those who wanted more power on an already-successful model.The 1966 Impala that we have here also flexes big-block muscle under the hood, but this time, it’s a custom build coming with massive improvements.The engine now produces over 500 horsepower, according to eBay seller timscollectibles , with the list of mechanical upgrades including everything from a Holley carb to MSD ignition, and dual 12” cooling components fans, to AQ1 shocks and a Muncie transmission.The interior is stunning, to say the least, as it comes with a full custom leather package that comprises seats upholstered by a professional shop. The factory consoles with the factory gauges and tachometer is still there, but the Impala now comes with a new stereo and a 500 amp Soundstream unit.The Tuxedo Black paint you can see in these photos is also the work of a professional shop, and the lineup of exterior upgrades includes a custom one-of-a-kind hood, sequential taillights, new headlights, and polished American Racing Torque Thrust wheels.Of course, such a marvelous build can’t come cheap, and this Impala really doesn’t. Sold on eBay as part of an auction that’s set to expire soon, the car has already received over 50 bids, with the highest right now at $32,000, though the reserve is yet to be met.

