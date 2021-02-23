This Matching Numbers 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Makes Us Hate 2020 Even More

Everybody agrees 2020 was one of the worst years this planet has ever seen, and unfortunately, the whole thing isn’t over and we’re still struggling to deal with this global health issue that keeps us away from each other.
And if you want another reason to totally hate the madness that started last year, here’s this 1965 Chevy Impala SS now listed for sale by eBay user sheidal.
The owner of the car says they’ve been working together with their dad on this Impala, and after losing him to the invisible enemy we told you about, he decided to give the chance of owning this icon to someone else.
While not a lot of specifics on the Impala have been provided, we’re being told the car “is an original” and is driveable, coming with a matching-numbers 396 engine mated to an automatic transmission.
By the looks of things, the engine has been rebuilt by a professional shop, so there’s a chance the car as a whole has already been restored, which more or less explains how it ended up shining bright like a diamond, as we can all see in the photos here.
But as we said, only very limited information has been provided on the Impala, and while everybody loves a 1965 model given it was the first car to ever sell 1 million units in a single year in the United States, we still need more details to be able to determine if the price is right or not.
No info has been shared on the mileage either, as the 100,000 miles (160,934.40 kilometers) figure published on eBay is most likely just a generic number that’s being used as a placeholder and not the actual figure indicated by the odometer.
The car has been listed on eBay with a $19,000 starting price for the auction, while the Buy It Now option is $25,000. If you want to check it out in person, it’s parked in Spokane, Washington.
