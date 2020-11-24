1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a Purple Classic, Hides Surprise Under the Hood

The color sprayed on the restored body of this 1965 Impala has a fancy name. It’s called Evening Orchid, and was used by Chevrolet back in the 1960s on cars like the Chevelle, Corvair, or Nova, but by other GM brands as well, like Pontiac. But for us, it’s just purple.
It’s hard to believe this color was popular enough back then to be produced and used on vehicles' bodies, but it was. Show up at some gathering now in a purple car, and you’ll likely be the laughing stock of the people there. Except, perhaps, if you show up in this here Impala.
You see, back in its day Chevrolet’s heavy hitter didn’t get sprayed in Evening Orchid all that often, so aside from the shock of driving up to a meet in a purple car, you’ll do so in a very rare purple car. One that had this hue on right from the very start.
According to Garage Kept Motors, the dealer in charge of finding a new owner for the Impala, this particular Impala likely belonged first to a woman, who was somehow convinced to “go with the sportier SS package as well.” And that translates into a purple car, but packing some serious heat.
The Impala is powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine hidden under the hood, tied to a 4-speed manual transmission. Granted, this is not the powerplant that originally shipped with the car, as the badging on the body clearly shows this one left the factory lines with a 327, but that should make it even more appealing.
The vehicle comes with enough elements to make it desirable in the right circles, including chrome bumpers, special SS badging, and bucket seats.
Depending on the condition and the amount of work that went into them, today’s Impalas are worth at times a small fortune. This one here, with a little over 4,500 miles (7,200 km) on its new engine, is more on the cheap side, going for $27,500.
You see, back in its day Chevrolet’s heavy hitter didn’t get sprayed in Evening Orchid all that often, so aside from the shock of driving up to a meet in a purple car, you’ll do so in a very rare purple car. One that had this hue on right from the very start.
According to Garage Kept Motors, the dealer in charge of finding a new owner for the Impala, this particular Impala likely belonged first to a woman, who was somehow convinced to “go with the sportier SS package as well.” And that translates into a purple car, but packing some serious heat.
The Impala is powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine hidden under the hood, tied to a 4-speed manual transmission. Granted, this is not the powerplant that originally shipped with the car, as the badging on the body clearly shows this one left the factory lines with a 327, but that should make it even more appealing.
The vehicle comes with enough elements to make it desirable in the right circles, including chrome bumpers, special SS badging, and bucket seats.
Depending on the condition and the amount of work that went into them, today’s Impalas are worth at times a small fortune. This one here, with a little over 4,500 miles (7,200 km) on its new engine, is more on the cheap side, going for $27,500.