Android 11 Update Knocks Out Android Auto Regardless of Car Model

4 1969 Chevy Impala Parked Outside for Years Shows Classic Muscle Always Survives

1 This 1960 Impala Looks Like Chevrolet Finished Building It Two Minutes Ago

More on this:

Matching-Numbers 1965 Impala Has a Big Original Surprise Under the Hood

The 1965 Impala had a substantial contribution to the growth of this particular nameplate because leaving aside the redesign it received for the fourth generation, this model was the one that totally impressed in terms of sales. 7 photos



In other words, everybody loves the 1965 Impala, and if you want to convince yourself this model has a well-deserved place in automotive history, the example we have here is a good opportunity to do this. Simply because it comes in beautiful condition both inside and outside, while also featuring original power under the hood.



Listed on



What we do know, however, is that the Impala has always been stored in a garage, but while the paint looks in tip-top shape, we’re not being told if it’s original or not. On the other hand, there’s absolutely no rust on this Impala, and this is definitely good news for someone who wants a car in mint condition.



Power comes from an original, matching-numbers 396 engine paired to an also original Powerglide transmission. No details have been provided as to whether the engine is running or not, but we’re guessing it does given the overall condition of the car.



Overall, this It was the first car to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in the United States, and needless to say, the whole generation remained super-successful until it was discontinued in 1970.In other words, everybody loves the 1965 Impala, and if you want to convince yourself this model has a well-deserved place in automotive history, the example we have here is a good opportunity to do this. Simply because it comes in beautiful condition both inside and outside, while also featuring original power under the hood.Listed on Craigslist , this 1965 Impala comes with only a few details, so if you’re interested in buying the car, just make sure you reach out to the seller for additional information.What we do know, however, is that the Impala has always been stored in a garage, but while the paint looks in tip-top shape, we’re not being told if it’s original or not. On the other hand, there’s absolutely no rust on this Impala, and this is definitely good news for someone who wants a car in mint condition.Power comes from an original, matching-numbers 396 engine paired to an also original Powerglide transmission. No details have been provided as to whether the engine is running or not, but we’re guessing it does given the overall condition of the car.Overall, this Impala certainly looks interesting, not only for someone who wants a classic daily driver but for a collector too, especially if the new interior has been restored to factory specifications. Parked in Waverly, Tennessee, this 1965 Chevy can be yours today for $28,000, but other offers are said to be accepted as well.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.