All-Original, Matching-Numbers 1965 Impala Is American Muscle Ready for a Parade

The 1965 Impala is a model that made history in the automotive world, as it was the first to break the 1 million sold units record in the United States, eventually becoming one of the most successful cars during the ‘60s. 21 photos



It goes without saying that such a rare Impala has caught the attention of many people out there, so the eBay auction has already received 41 bids. The highest at the time of writing is close to $23,500, but given the auction is set to come to an end in some 6 days, expect the price to increase substantially in the remaining time. And needless to say, it continues to be an American classic that many are drooling over, especially when what you’re getting is an all-original, matching-numbers, untouched and unmolested example.Because that’s exactly what the Impala we have here actually is, coming in a beautiful condition and with everything intact.This 1965 Impala convertible was built in the fourth week of March at the Janesville assembly plant and is currently at its third owner, but eBay seller sotaboyz says the car has always been babied and stored in a garage.We’re not being told if the car has ever been restored, so we’re assuming it wasn’t, which makes it even more impressive given the way it looks. Everything is shiny and in mint condition, and the interior seems to be brand-new, with everything there and working.The car comes with its original title, owner’s guide, owner protection plan, the original windshield washer bottle, and of course, the original matching numbers drivetrain.Power comes from a 327 engine paired with a manual transmission, and just as expected given everything so far, it starts, runs, and stops exactly as you’d expect it. The seller says the previous owner used it mostly as a “parade car,” and judging from the way it looks, it can very well be used for the same thing today without any other fixes.It goes without saying that such a rare Impala has caught the attention of many people out there, so the eBay auction has already received 41 bids. The highest at the time of writing is close to $23,500, but given the auction is set to come to an end in some 6 days, expect the price to increase substantially in the remaining time.

