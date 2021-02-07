Someone Must Buy This Gorgeous 1972 Chevrolet Impala Convertible or Else

Apple Brings Its Google Maps Street View Alternative to More Users

If you wanted the convertible version of the classic Impala , 1972 was pretty much the last year when you could get one, as Chevrolet then retired this model, moving it to the Caprice lineup and offering such a version as an option for the top model. 25 photos



And the example we have here appears to be ticking most of the boxes in this regard, though it comes with an unusual history and the last chance to find a new owner.



As you can easily tell from the photos included in the ad (and also embedded in our gallery here), this Impala doesn’t necessarily come in the worst condition, but it’s not in a tip-top shape either. The paint is clearly showing its age, and there’s some occasional rust here and there, something you typically find on cars that have never been restored.



Described as a solid Impala nonetheless, the convertible hides a 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 engine under the hood. It has already been rebuilt, so we assume it’s starting and running properly. The mileage is said to be close to 117,000 miles (188,293.25 kilometers), but we’re not being told how much the car has been driven since its previous restoration.



