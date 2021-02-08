Matching-Numbers 1962 Impala SS Hides Original V8 Glory Under the Hood

Psyche Is NASA’s Next Target, Spacecraft Bound for It Cleared for Assembly

The third-generation Impala , which was available between 1961 and 1964, was the one that brought the world the Super Sport, or SS model. One feature that distinguished it from the rest of the lineup was the addition of bucket seats. 21 photos



While this is a claim that could make some people have doubts, what’s even more impressive is this Impala comes with zero rust. If everything is original, untouched, and unmolested, then there’s a good chance this car has been babied just the way such an American icon is supposed to be.



The photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves and confirm all of the above. The VIN indicates this is indeed a 1962 Chevrolet Impala equipped with an 8-cylinder engine, coming with a 2-door convertible body style. It was assembled in Framingham, MA, and according to eBay seller



The interior looks as good as it gets, though the top seems to require a bunch of fixes here and there. Still, there’s nothing an easy restoration couldn’t fix. The car runs and drives properly, and the odometer indicates 70,856 miles (114,031 kilometers).



At the end of the day, this Impala SS is a rare find, and the Internet seems to be impressed with it. That is why the car has already received 27 bids during the auction's first day, with the highest currently at $35,000. If more people join the digital battle, there’s a chance the no-reserve auction pushes the price much higher before it eventually ends in five days.



