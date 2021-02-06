This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is a Mysterious Bling Machine Flexing American Muscle

Apple Car 2076 Concept Makes Little Sense, but Only at First

A shiny Impala is a happy Impala, and the model you're looking at right here is the living confirmation an American car icon deserves nothing but mint condition all around.



If anything, the car is located in Colorado if you want to see the bling in person, and the bidding starts at $45,000. The price to take the car home without a digital fight is $55,000. While barn finds, project cars, and rust buckets are something that you can easily find these days, bling machines like the Impala we’re highlighting today are much rarer, especially because they are typically the target of collectors ready to spend a small fortune just to park one in their garage.Unfortunately, the owner of this 1963 Impala hasn’t provided too many details about the car, probably believing that all the pictures they shared are worth a thousand words, but at the first glance, some could think they might have tried a little bit too hard.A classic Impala looks beautiful in tip-top shape, there’s no doubt about it, but so many shiny parts combined with gold details here and there almost feel unnatural.The lack of information is almost painful, though we can actually guess a few of them from the scarce details eBay seller liljohnny76 shared in the listing.First of all, it’s an Impala 327 with an automatic transmission, and given the odometer is said to indicate 10,000 miles (16,093.44 kilometers), it has almost certainly been rebuilt at some point during its lifetime. The car is said to be a head turner that “sounds great [and] runs like a champ,” so most likely, everything under the hood has been fixed or replaced to work like new.No doubt, this is a restored model, and this is why it’s such a shame we’re not being provided with more details about it. After all, the ’63 Impala is one of the models that paved the way for the record-selling ’65 model, which managed to sell no less than 1 million units in the United States alone, so it’s the kind of classic that instantly catches the attention.If anything, the car is located in Colorado if you want to see the bling in person, and the bidding starts at $45,000. The price to take the car home without a digital fight is $55,000.

