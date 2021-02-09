Must-Have EV App Officially Launches on CarPlay

One of the biggest updates CarPlay received last year was support for more categories of apps, as Apple decided to unlock its platform in an attempt to allow more developers to optimize their offering for the car experience.
And as the developers of one of the most popular EV apps out there, PlugShare was among the first that started the work on CarPlay support, and today, the stable version is officially available for everybody.
In other words, if you’re driving an EV with CarPlay running on the screen, PlugShare should now show up in the car too, with an experience very similar to the one on the iPhone.
You get nearly the same features as on the smartphone, but on the other hand, PlugShare has also been optimized for drivers with a focus on reducing the distraction behind the wheel.
“The PlugShare release includes new features specifically designed for easy use when connected to CarPlay through an EV’s built-in display. To minimize the need for manual browsing, PlugShare will now not only filter out unwanted locations, but will also rank them so the first options seen are the best fit for a driver’s needs. In addition, trips that drivers plan on their iPhone, iPad, or on the web will now be viewable on their EV’s built-in display using CarPlay,” the dev team explains in a press release (also embedded below).
Furthermore, the CarPlay version of PlugShare allows drivers to switch vehicle types without disconnecting their iPhones, and they can also get single tap directions and view location bookmarks right on the head unit.
The app displays the PlugScore for each station, along with the supported plugs, the address, and the available stations. You can then get navigation instructions to be provided with the shortest route to reach it.
Needless to say, the application can be downloaded for free from the App Store, and the CarPlay update is available today if you are running the latest version on your iPhone.
