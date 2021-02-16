1969 Chevy Impala Parked Outside for Years Shows Classic Muscle Always Survives

Ferrari 330 P2 Junior by De La Chapelle Is Now World’s Most Expensive Kiddie Car

1969 didn’t bring too many noticeable changes to the Chevy Impala lineup, though once again, it was quite a successful series, with the GM brand trying to take full advantage of the popularity of the car with increased production. 13 photos



The Impala we have here is one of the



It was only a matter of time until rust showed up, so yes, this Impala needs fixes, but it’s far from becoming a rust bucket, there’s no doubt about it.



There’s no engine or transmission, and while many believe the actual condition mixed with the lack of a powertrain makes this Impala a no-go, this isn’t necessarily accurate. This Impala is definitely worth restoring, and what’s more, the lack of the 350 engine it was born with gives the buyer the opportunity to decide what to do next. Should the car be restored to factory specifications? Or maybe save it with a restomod treatment? That’s up to you to decide, what you should know is the car comes without a title.



The odometer reportedly indicates 70,000 miles (112,654.08 kilometers) and the interior looks rough, but most big parts still seem to be there.



So if you do believe this Impala is worth a second chance, the best news is that you won't even have to spend a fortune for it. The Craigslist seller wants just $2,000 for this cool Chevy, though keep in mind you can't drive the car back home, so you'll also need to take care of the means to tow it to your garage.

