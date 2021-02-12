1961 Chevrolet Impala Parked in a Garage Flexes Original V8 Power

Google Maps Android Rival Getting New Features to Make the Switch More Tempting

The 1961 Chevrolet Impala marked the debut of the third generation, and probably the biggest change was the switch to the GM B platform for the entire lineup. In other words, the new Impala was a little bit boxier than its predecessor, but this didn’t mean the car was less popular. 19 photos



This is the good news. The bad news is the transmission is leaking and there’s some rust on the Impala, so if you thought you could just get the car and start restoring it, well, it’s not that easy. On other hand, the seller promises “rust is not too bad,” though you should obviously inspect this thoroughly live.



The odometer is said to indicate total 102,000 miles (164,153.09 kilometers) since the car was born.



And if you still need proof as to why people loved the new Impala so much, just check out the 1961 example we have here, and which is now waiting for someone to give it the restoration it deserves.

eBay seller skarstens40 claims the car is 95 percent complete, and while "not many of these are left," it still comes with the original engine and transmission. The 283 (4.6-liter) V8 engine, however, has already been rebuilt by the previous owner, so it now "runs and sounds very good."

This is the good news. The bad news is the transmission is leaking and there's some rust on the Impala, so if you thought you could just get the car and start restoring it, well, it's not that easy. On other hand, the seller promises "rust is not too bad," though you should obviously inspect this thoroughly live.

According to the listing, the Impala has been parked in a garage, and should you decide to get it, another parts car can be yours for $2,000 extra. In other words, you're getting both the Impala and a second model that you can use just for parts to help you with the restoration.

The odometer is said to indicate total 102,000 miles (164,153.09 kilometers) since the car was born.

At first glance, however, the price might be too high for a car that still requires a series of improvements and is missing some parts, as the owner expects to get $20,000 for this Impala. This is a fixed price, not an auction, and you can see it live in Corpus Christi, Texas.

