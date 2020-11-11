Chevrolet Supercars and Hydrogen Power to Drive Around on Future Racetracks

5 This Abandoned 1964 Chevrolet Impala Is Living Proof Age Has No Mercy

3 Good Luck Telling Your Wife How Much You Want to Spend on This Rare 1964 Impala

2 1964 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Still Looks Seductive After All These Years

1 Challenge of the Day: Find the Chevrolet Impala Under This Big Blanket of Rust

More on this:

1961 Chevy Impala Barn Find “Sleeping Beauty” Has Been Off the Road for 50 Years

The 1961 Impala marked the debut of the third-generation model, and as compared to its predecessors, it brought substantial styling and other improvements, as the car was now based on the GM B platform. 9 photos



Manufactured until 1964, the third-generation Impala received several other visual updates during its rather short time on the market, with the last-year model introducing a more rounded lines that more or less reverted the design language Chevrolet embraced in 1961.



If you want to take a closer look at an original 1961 Impala, the barn find we have here is the easiest way to do it, not only because it’s a rather affordable car, but also thanks to its rather good condition, even after spending the last 50 years on the side of the road.



That’s right, this Impala has been parked for nearly 5 decades, and the owner explains that despite the obvious dent in the left front fender, the body is currently in what can be considered excellent condition. There’s no rust on the outside - though you’ll find plenty inside - but the good news is the paint you see on the Impala is fully original.



The 100 percent complete Impala is powered by the 283ci (4.6-liter) V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission, and the odometer indicates 66,000 miles (106,215 km).



Other than that, the trunk looks good, but the floor pans need to be replaced, and the car comes with a brand new set of tires.



As for the price, the Impala that’s been sleeping for five decades can be yours In other words, the new Impala sported a boxier look, with the new lineup being offered in six different body styles throughout the entire generation, namely 2-door convertible, sedan, and hardtop, and 4-door station wagon, sedan, and hardtop.Manufactured until 1964, the third-generation Impala received several other visual updates during its rather short time on the market, with the last-year model introducing a more rounded lines that more or less reverted the design language Chevrolet embraced in 1961.If you want to take a closer look at an original 1961 Impala, the barn find we have here is the easiest way to do it, not only because it’s a rather affordable car, but also thanks to its rather good condition, even after spending the last 50 years on the side of the road.That’s right, this Impala has been parked for nearly 5 decades, and the owner explains that despite the obvious dent in the left front fender, the body is currently in what can be considered excellent condition. There’s no rust on the outside - though you’ll find plenty inside - but the good news is the paint you see on the Impala is fully original.The 100 percent complete Impala is powered by the 283ci (4.6-liter) V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission, and the odometer indicates 66,000 miles (106,215 km).Other than that, the trunk looks good, but the floor pans need to be replaced, and the car comes with a brand new set of tires.As for the price, the Impala that’s been sleeping for five decades can be yours today for $5,000. It’s parked in Texas if you want to check it out in person.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.