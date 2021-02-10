This 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Wannabe Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

One of the biggest visual changes introduced on the 1962 Chevrolet Impala concerned the Sport Coupe models, which now came with new styling that mimicked the look of a convertible roof. In other words, it looked like a convertible roof, only that it wasn’t, and lots of people really loved the idea.
And the Impala we have here lets you admire this styling refinement in all its glory, as it’s a 1962 Chevrolet Impala born as a Sport Coupe and then converted into an SS tribute by someone who wanted to gift the car with the more aggressive muscle of the Super Sport.
First and foremost, the good news.
As you can easily see in the photo gallery we also included in our article, this Impala SS Tribute comes in nearly mint condition, and everything looks brand-new, with the paint and the interior seemingly in tip-top shape. This isn’t necessarily a big surprise given the car has been converted into an SS recently, but on the other hand, keep in mind it’s a used vehicle, so a closer look at everything is definitely recommended.
The folks over at Stoneman Motorsports, the garage selling the car, claim the Impala starts, runs, and drives great, and it’s a turn-key model ready to rock.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 409 engine paired with a 4-speed transmission, and while they work properly, the part that needs a little bit more attention is the unknown mileage. In other words, while the odometer indicates 17,000 miles (17,000 miles), there’s a chance this isn’t accurate, and the sellers too highlight this in their ad. Also, we know little about this 409 unit, so while it's a good choice to power an SS tribute, more information would have definitely come in handy.
But this doesn’t make the Impala less impressive, though, at first glance, the price might be a little bit too ambitious. You can get the car home for $44,900, but the good news is that you can also make another offer, so make sure you reach out to the sellers for direct talks.
